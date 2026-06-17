Messi reaffirms enduring importance with World Cup hat-trick

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KANSAS CITY, Missouri, June 16 - With a dazzling hat-trick in Argentina's 3-0 World Cup win over Algeria on Tuesday, the 38-year-old Lionel Messi vindicated coach Lionel Scaloni's assertion on the eve of the match that he remains fundamental to the reigning champions.

Exactly 20 years after netting his first World Cup goal, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner again shaped the narrative, moving level with Miroslav Klose's 16 goals for a share of the all-time men's scoring record at the tournament.

On a night that also marked a record sixth World Cup appearance and his 200th international match, Messi drew roars from the crowd from early on, robbing Algeria of possession high up the pitch in the second minute.

Beyond the hat-trick that would follow, that defensive effort and intensity offered a snapshot of what the forward could still offer his side at the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

"It's an advantage to have Leo, because of how he manages the group and drives it forward," said midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, who set up Messi's first goal in the 17th minute.

"He doesn't pay attention to individual records. He prioritises the team, and for us that's incredible."

Messi's performance also offered a reminder of his resilience, as he arrived at the tournament after recovering from a muscle strain, having been eased back into action earlier this month. Any concerns over his fitness were put to rest.

Scaloni's Monday statement that Inter Miami's Messi was now "even more" important to Argentina was emphatically validated with the veteran imposing his rhythm on the match despite being well beyond his prime European years.

"Speechless for Leo. What can I say? He's incredible. He's been doing this for 20 years. Everyone in soccer wants to watch him and enjoys it," the coach repeated after the match.

The fact that this is likely to be Messi's final World Cup added extra significance for supporters.

Thousands of Argentine fans at the Kansas City stadium repeatedly bowed in Messi's direction, including when he was substituted for Nico Paz in the 80th minute, while others had gathered the day before in Mill Creek Park wearing shirts emblazoned with "Messiah".

In a venue where Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has so often commanded the spotlight, it was time for some Messi magic.

Mahomes was present in the crowd on Tuesday, with the NFL star sharing a goat emoji and video of the Argentine on social media, sports shorthand for "the greatest of all time." REUTERS