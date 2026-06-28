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Messi on the bench as Argentina makes nine changes for Jordan clash

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group J - Jordan v Argentina - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 27, 2026 Argentina's Lionel Messi arrives at the stadium before the match REUTERS/Issei Kato

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group J - Jordan v Argentina - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 27, 2026 Argentina's Lionel Messi arrives at the stadium before the match REUTERS/Issei Kato

DALLAS, June 27 - Lionel Messi starts on the bench as Argentina take on Jordan in their final Group J match at Dallas Stadium on Saturday with coach Lionel Scaloni making nine changes to the side that defeated Austria in their previous match.

* Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and forward Lautaro Martinez are the only players to remain in the lineup from the 2-0 win over Austria when Argentina sealed their place in the last 32.

* Jordan have made two changes to the side that lost 2-1 to Algeria in their previous match, a result that eliminated them from their first World Cup.

* Forward Mousa Altamari starts on the bench, replaced by Ali Azaizeh, while Odeh Fakhoury comes in ahead of Mahmoud Almardi

Teams:

Jordan: Yazeed Abulaila; Abdallah Nasib, Husam Abudahab, Yazan Alarab, Ehsan Haddad, Noor Alrawabdeh, Mohannad Abutaha, Nizar Alrashdan, Ali Olwan, Odeh Fakhoury, Ali Azaizeh

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Marcos Senesi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Nicolas Otamendi, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Julian Alvarez, Giuliano Simeone, Nico Paz, Lautaro Martinez REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.