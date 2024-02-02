Messi on bench for Inter Miami v Al-Nassr

Lionel Messi took his place on the substitutes' bench for Inter Miami's friendly against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr on Thursday despite reports that he would miss the game due to a hamstring injury.

The match, possibly the last chance for the multiple Ballon D'Or winners to face each other on the pitch, is part of a friendly tournament in Riyadh also involving Neymar's Al-Hilal, the Saudi Pro League leaders.

Messi started the game against Al-Hilal on Monday, converting a penalty in the 54th minute before he was substituted two minutes from time as Inter lost 4-3.

The Argentine was reported to have felt discomfort in his hamstring.

Portugal forward Ronaldo was ruled out of the squad as he continues his recovery from a muscle issue, Al-Nassr coach Luis Castro said on Wednesday, disappointing fans hoping to see the world's two most famous and decorated footballers in opposition.

Al-Nassr last week cancelled their two-game China tour due to Ronaldo's injury. REUTERS

