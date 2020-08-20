Messi not for sale as Barca embark on clear-out

BARCELONA • New Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman is expected to oversee a massive overhaul of the squad as he leads them into a new era after their weaknesses were exposed in the 8-2 thrashing by Bayern Munich, president Josep Maria Bartomeu has said.

Koeman, one of Barca's greatest ever players who was yesterday confirmed as the club's manager through 2022, will oversee the transition alongside Ramon Planes, the new technical secretary after Eric Abidal left the club.

"The technical secretary and new coach will take drastic measures and they will affect certain players, who we should give a proper farewell to," Bartomeu said in an interview with the club's official television channel on Tuesday.

He did not say which players would depart but referred to seven players who were not for sale: Captain Lionel Messi, 33, goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, 28, defenders Clement Lenglet, 25, and Nelson Semedo, 26, French winger Ousmane Dembele, 23, and recent signings Antoine Griezmann, 29, and Frenkie de Jong, 23.

Gerard Pique, 33, and 32-year-old Sergio Busquets, who have been at the club since 2008, are the longest-serving players after Messi. They were omitted from Bartomeu's list, meaning they could face an exit after 12 trophy-laden years.

Jordi Alba, 31, Ivan Rakitic, 32, and Luis Suarez, 33 - crucial members of the team that won the treble in 2015 as well as the La Liga titles in 2016, 2018 and last year - were also not mentioned in the list.

"These are players who have given their best days to the club and been part of the club's best years," added Bartomeu. "Some of those decisions have already been taken by others and some will be taken soon by different people. The players will not be consulted on these decisions. It's very important to listen to opinions but the coach and technical secretary will take the decision together."

Barca will face a challenge in selling some players due to having the biggest wage bill in world football, at a time when clubs are facing serious financial difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has stripped them of match-day revenue and ticket sales.

Players like Alba, Busquets and Suarez have all indicated their desire to stay, while persuading Messi - whose contract expires next year - to remain will be high on Koeman's to-do list.

The 57-year-old, who had been in charge of the Dutch national team since 2018, will also need to find a way to get the best out of his compatriot de Jong. The midfielder starred at Ajax in the middle of a 4-3-3 formation but has often been played out of position.

In his first press conference yesterday, Koeman vowed to stay true to the club's possession-based style.

"I'm Dutch and the Dutch like to have the ball and play well. I have experience and I'm ready to coach Barca," he said. "We have to look for work and enjoy. It's the first thing I'll tell the players, they have to enjoy the football."

He is set to lead by example after landing his dream job.

"Today is a day to be happy and proud," he said. "Everyone knows Barcelona, to me, is my home."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE