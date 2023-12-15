Messi, Mbappe, Haaland finalists for FIFA Best Men's Player award

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Inter Miami CF unveil Lionel Messi - DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States - July 16, 2023 New Inter Miami signing Lionel Messi with the club shirt during the unveiling REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Borussia Dortmund v Paris St Germain - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - December 13, 2023 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe after the match REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Manchester City v Inter Milan - Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey - June 11, 2023 Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya/File Photo
Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are the three finalists for the FIFA 2023 Best Men's Player award, world soccer's governing body said on Thursday.

Norwegian Haaland helped Manchester City win three major trophies, the Champions League, English Premier League and FA Cup last season.

Messi secured the award in 2022 after guiding Argentina to World Cup victory. Following that success, he clinched the Ligue 1 title with Paris St Germain alongside Mbappe before making a move to the Major League Soccer team Inter Miami.

The shortlist for the women's best player includes two 2023 World Cup champions, Aitana Bonmati and Jennifer Hermoso from Spain, alongside Linda Caicedo, who represents Colombia.

The winners will be announced on Jan. 15 in London, England. REUTERS

