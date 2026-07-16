Messi hails ‘special’ World Cup win over England

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

ATLANTA – Lionel Messi hailed a “special” win after Argentina beat England to reach the World Cup final, with the veteran at the heart of a come-from-behind 2-1 win.

After Anthony Gordon gave England the lead, 39-year-old Messi provided the pass for Enzo Fernandez to smash in an 85th-minute equaliser and then also the cross for Lautaro Martinez to head in the winner in Atlanta.

Messi said victory in the semi-final was “quite a special one, especially playing against England with all the historical context”.

The game in Atlanta was played against the backdrop of a simmering sovereignty row over the Falkland Islands in the South Atlantic.

Argentina invaded in 1982 but Britain regained control after a brief war.

Messi also paid tribute to his Argentina teammates and their never-say-die attitude.

It was the latest demonstration of their grit at the 2026 tournament.

In the last-16 match against Egypt they recovered from being 2-0 down to win 3-2.

“What the group has been doing is incredible, and this, of course, is again something that shows our character, our grit, our collective, the way that we play together,” said Messi.

“It was really, truly amazing.”

The forward said he was looking forward to facing Spain in the final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 1 9, where he will face the country where he spent most of his career, at Barcelona.

He said Spain, who beat France 2-0 to reach the final, were “a fantastic side, wonderful players”.

“They play very, very well. I know them quite well. Their whole idea and philosophy has been very well (developed) throughout this time, and I know the players as well.” AFP