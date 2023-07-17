Messi hailed as 'America's number 10' as he greets rapturous Miami fans

FLORIDA – It rained on his parade, but Lionel Messi greeted his new Inter Miami fans and was hailed by the club’s owner as “America’s number 10“ at a damp but celebratory unveiling event on Sunday.

Miami’s 20,000 capacity stadium was close to full despite a huge thunder storm just before the event to celebrate the arrival of the Argentine World Cup winner was due to begin.

A massive tropical downpour forced organizers to delay the start of “The Unveil” as fans took cover or waited out the rain in their cars.

The event started around two hours later than originally scheduled with wet but delighted fans chanting Messi’s name as the lights dimmed on the venue.

The club’s co-owner David Beckham opened the ceremony saying Messi’s arrival was a “dream come true”.

“Leo, we are so proud that you have chosen our club for the next stage in your career,” said the former Manchester United player, whose move to Los Angeles Galaxy in 2007 was the previous biggest arrival in the Major League Soccer (MSL).

“Welcome to our family Leo,” Beckham added in Spanish, to roars from the crowd.

Miami’s majority owner Jorge Mas then whipped the crowd up with his own bilingual speech.

“Tonight is a gift and celebration to the city that opened its arms to my family,” said the Cuban-American businessman.

“Tonight we are doing this in the rain. This is holy water!” he added.

“This is our moment! Our moment to change the football landscape in this country,” he added, before introducing Messi as “Your new number 10, America’s number 10“.