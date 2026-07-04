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Messi extends World Cup record as he starts for Argentina against Cape Verde

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Argentina v Cape Verde - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - July 3, 2026 Argentina's Lionel Messi arrives at the stadium before the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Sam Navarro

MIAMI, July 3 - Captain Lionel Messi returns to the starting lineup for Argentina in their World Cup last-32 clash against tournament debutants Cape Verde on Friday.

It is a landmark game for Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, who is marking his 100th game in charge of the national team since taking over in 2018.

• Messi, the World Cup's top scorer of all time, becomes the first player ever to make 30 appearances at the tournament.

• Lautaro Martinez joins Messi in attack while Julian Alvarez is benched.

• Cape Verde midfielder Telmo Arcanjo, who was doubtful for the game because of a leg injury, starts on the bench.

• His teammate Sidny Lopes Cabral is available again and the left back starts after serving a one-match suspension against Saudi Arabia for picking up yellow cards against Spain and Uruguay.

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Lisandro Martinez, Cristian Romero, Facundo Medina, Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Lionel Messi (captain), Thiago Almada, Lautaro Martinez.

Cape Verde: Vozinha, Diney Borges, Pico Lopes, Sidny Lopes Cabral, Steven Moreira, Kevin Pina, Jovane Cabral, Deroy Duarte, Laros Duarte, Ryan Mendes (captain), Nuno da Costa. REUTERS