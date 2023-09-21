Messi exits in first half of Inter Miami match

Sep 20, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) kicks the ball against the Toronto FC during the first half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports REUTERS
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
38 sec ago

Lionel Messi exited Inter Miami's match against Toronto FC before halftime with an unspecified injury on Wednesday.

The Argentinian took off the captain's armband and handed it to DeAndre Yedlin before being replaced by Robert Taylor in the 37th minute with the score at 0-0.

The 36-year-old missed Miami's 5-2 loss at Atlanta on Saturday due to fatigue and sat out Argentina's match against Bolivia last week.

Miami have yet to lose with Messi on the field since signing the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner in July, a run that includes a triumph at last month's Leagues Cup. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top