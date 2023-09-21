Messi exits in first half of Inter Miami match

Lionel Messi exited Inter Miami's match against Toronto FC before halftime with an unspecified injury on Wednesday.

The Argentinian took off the captain's armband and handed it to DeAndre Yedlin before being replaced by Robert Taylor in the 37th minute with the score at 0-0.

The 36-year-old missed Miami's 5-2 loss at Atlanta on Saturday due to fatigue and sat out Argentina's match against Bolivia last week.

Miami have yet to lose with Messi on the field since signing the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner in July, a run that includes a triumph at last month's Leagues Cup. REUTERS