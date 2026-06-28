Messi becomes first player to score in seven consecutive World Cup matches

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

DALLAS, June 27 - Lionel Messi became the first player to score in seven consecutive World Cup matches when he netted for Argentina against Jordan in Dallas on Saturday, moving past Just Fontaine and Jairzinho.

Substitute Messi curled in a free kick from 25 metres in the 80th minute to make the score 3-1.

Messi’s hot streak started in Argentina’s 2-1 victory over Australia at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He also netted against the Netherlands and Croatia, before scoring twice in an epic final with France that ended with him lifting the trophy.

He continued that scoring run at the 2026 finals having netted a hat-trick against Algeria and another two versus Austria in Argentina's second game, with his strike against Jordan taking his tally of World Cup goals to a record-extending 19.

Fontaine scored in six consecutive matches for France in 1958, and Jairzinho did likewise for Brazil in 1970. REUTERS