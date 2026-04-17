Messi acquires Spanish fifth-tier club UE Cornella

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Apr 4, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) looks on during the first half against Austin FC at Nu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

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April 16 - Lionel Messi has acquired Spanish fifth-tier team UE Cornella, the Catalonia-based club announced on Thursday.

Argentina World Cup winner Messi, who played 778 games and scored 672 goals for Barcelona before joining Paris St-Germain and Inter Miami, has taken over the Spanish club as part of a strategic effort to develop local talent in the region.

"This move reinforces Messi’s close ties to Barcelona and his commitment to the development of sport and local talent in Catalonia — a connection rooted in his years at FC Barcelona and sustained ever since," Cornella said in a statement.

"Leo Messi’s arrival marks the beginning of a new chapter in the club’s history, aimed at driving both sporting and institutional growth, strengthening its foundations, and continuing to invest in talent.

"The project is guided by a long-term vision and a strategic plan that combines ambition, sustainability, and a strong connection to its local roots."

Messi could have faced Cornella in the Copa del Rey in his final season at the Nou Camp but missed the tie due to a two-match suspension following the first red card of his Barcelona career in the Spanish Super Cup final against Athletic Bilbao.

Eight-times Ballon d'Or winner Messi led Inter Miami to their first MLS Cup last year. REUTERS