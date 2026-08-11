Mentality key to Premier League revival for Spurs, says De Zerbi

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Aug 11 - Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi said restoring the team's spirit and mentality would be crucial to their revival after two seasons spent near the bottom of the Premier League table.

The 47-year-old, who took over in March and steered the club to safety by finishing one place above the relegation zone, said a busy summer recruitment window alone would not be enough to deliver long-term success.

Spurs have recruited Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, Jan Paul van Hecke, Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi, Cole Ramsey and Martin Dubravka.

"In the transfer market, we're not finished yet. We're looking forward to start another season with different ambitions and results," De Zerbi said on the Men in Blazers YouTube channel.

"We have to find the condition to build a strong team, than the last seasons to compete again for the top of the table.

"I usually think about the soul, passion, spirit and mentality of the team and then the improvement we can do in the future, because I can't stay with the focus just on the present."

The Italian said he wanted supporters to recognise his side not only through its style of play but also through their commitment and character.

"I would like when we go to play in the Premier League... the people recognise one's soul, passion, value of the player," he said.

"The qualities of the players are not enough. If you don't put something more, something of yourself, something you feel inside of you, it's very tough to now compete with the top teams in the world, in the Premier League."

Spurs begin their Premier League campaign against Brentford on August 22. REUTERS