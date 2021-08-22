Medvedev feels good heading into US Open

CINCINNATI • With his game in fine form and a slew of past champions sidelined by injuries, Daniil Medvedev said he is feeling confident as he prepares to try to win his first Grand Slam at the upcoming US Open.

The world No. 2, who fell to Rafael Nadal in an epic five-set final at Flushing Meadows in 2019, is guaranteed not to suffer the same fate this year after the Spaniard said he would sit out the Aug 30-Sept 12 event to focus on healing a nagging foot injury.

In addition to Nadal, past champions Roger Federer, Stan Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem and Juan Martin del Potro will also be missing the action in New York.

"I'm going to try to do my best. If I manage to keep the level I'm playing at right now, I have good chances to go far," Medvedev said after crushing Pablo Carreno Busta 6-1, 6-1 to reach the semi-finals of the Cincinnati Masters on Friday.

The Russian was in action against his compatriot Andrey Rublev yesterday, the result of which was not available at press time. The other semi-final was between Germany's Olympic champion Alexander Zverev and world No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.

The big-serving Medvedev added that he knows anything can happen on the sport's biggest stages. And although those other greats are out of the picture for the US Open, the most dangerous player in all of tennis, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, will be especially motivated. The Serb is looking to complete a calendar Grand Slam and earn a record-breaking 21st men's Major title.

"Definitely Novak is going to be the highest contender," Medvedev said. "He's winning almost all the Grand Slams right now. He won already 20. He has experience. He has a level. I'm not going to lie.

"So he's the man under pressure, but I think he likes it. Some guys under pressure can crack. That's not Novak. So he's the main contender.

"When I play good in New York, I can get good results, and of course, yeah, I want to win it."

REUTERS

CINCINNATI MASTERS

Doubles final (11.55pm), singles final (tomorrow, 5am) - StarHub Ch211