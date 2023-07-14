Mediacorp, Singtel, StarHub to broadcast all 64 Women’s World Cup matches ‘at no extra cost’

SINGAPORE – A landmark Women’s World Cup will have unprecedented broadcast coverage in Singapore, with Mediacorp, Singtel and StarHub set to collaborate for this event for the first time to screen all 64 matches.

All new and existing meWatch, Singtel TV and StarHub TV customers will be able to catch all the games from July 20 to Aug 20 at no extra cost.

Mediacorp’s chief customer and corporate development officer Angeline Poh said: “Football is much more than a sport, with its ability to bring communities together and inspire hope in people across nations.

“We are therefore delighted to partner Singtel and StarHub once again to deliver more scintillating football action to audiences in Singapore.”

The upcoming competition in Australia and New Zealand is a tournament of breakthroughs – it is the first jointly hosted by two countries, as well as the first to feature an expanded format with 32 teams.

Among these teams are defending champions, the United States, Asian powerhouses South Korea and Japan, as well as South-east Asian hopefuls Vietnam and the Philippines, who are both making their debuts.

Spanning 32 days across 10 stadiums, the tournament kicks off next Thursday with co-hosts New Zealand taking on Norway at Eden Park in Auckland. Audiences in Singapore will be able to catch this 3pm match “live” on Mediacorp’s Channel 5, which will also be showing a delayed telecast of the final match.

The match times suit viewers in Singapore, with the earliest kick-off at 9am and the latest at 8.30pm.

In 2019, the 24-team Women’s World Cup was screened in Singapore via StarHub.

For the men’s World Cup in 2022, Singtel, StarHub and Mediacorp also had a three-way partnership to beam all 64 World Cup matches.

Then, Singtel and StarHub customers could subscribe at an early bird price of $98, with the cost at $118 after the promotion period. Mediacorp aired nine games on free-to-air TV – the opener, five group matches, both semi-finals and the final – and offered a $98 package to watch all games on the meWatch app.

StarHub consumer business group chief Johan Buse said: “We believe that sports has a unique power to unite people and should be readily available to everyone.

“We are also encouraged by the surging popularity of women’s football and strive to support female athletes on the global stage, by screening all Women’s World Cup matches and enabling sports fans to fully immerse themselves in the tournament.”