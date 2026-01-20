Media behaviour condemned after chaotic AFCON final

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LONDON, Jan 20 - The behaviour of some journalists after Sunday's chaotic African Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal has been condemned by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS).

Videos showed Moroccan journalists walking out as victorious Senegal coach Pape Bouna Thiaw walked into the post-match press conference room holding the hand of his daughter.

Arguments and scuffles then broke out between Moroccan and Senegalese media and continued before Thiaw walked out.

Senegal beat the hosts 1-0 but the showpiece was overshadowed by farcical scenes as Thiaw ordered his players off the pitch in protest at a penalty being awarded to Morocco.

"The AIPS Executive Committee strongly condemns the behaviour of colleagues who prevented the post-match press conference of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal in Rabat from proceeding smoothly on Sunday," the organisation said in a statement.

"Our Association cannot accept that certain colleagues could tarnish the dignity of our profession, hence we have asked our colleagues at AIPS Africa for a detailed report on the incident."

Midfielder Pape Gueye netted the 94th-minute winner after Morocco's Brahim Diaz had squandered the chance to win it for the tournament hosts by fluffing the last-gasp penalty in normal time following a 14-minute delay. REUTERS