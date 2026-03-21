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McTominay's early strike sends Napoli second with win at Cagliari

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CAGLIARY, Italy, March 20 - Scott McTominay's early goal proved decisive as Napoli won 1-0 at Cagliari in Serie A on Friday to move the champions up to second in the standings behind Inter Milan.

The Scotland midfielder struck in the second minute, reacting sharply to convert after the ball ricocheted off the post following a corner. Napoli seized control of the match, dictating possession and keeping the hosts pinned back.

McTominay threatened again with a near-post header, and his team mate and fellow Scotland international Billy Gilmour had a shot blocked as Napoli sought to extend their lead before halftime.

After the break, Napoli maintained their dominance, creating further chances for Kevin De Bruyne and Matteo Politano, whose efforts forced saves from Cagliari goalkeeper Elia Caprile.

“Cagliari sat back and didn’t press us, waiting for us to make a mistake so they could launch a counter-attack. They didn’t really pose much of a threat," Napoli coach Antonio Conte told DAZN.

Napoli are six points behind leaders Inter Milan, and AC Milan can reclaim second place by beating Torino on Saturday. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.