McTominay nets late winner to lift Manchester United to 2-1 win at Aston Villa

Manchester United's Scott McTominay scores their second goal past Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez. PHOTO: REUTERS
BIRMINGHAM - Super sub Scott McTominay scored a late winner as Manchester United continued to inch up the Premier League table with a 2-1 win at Aston Villa on Feb 11.

Erik ten Hag's United are sixth on 41 points after their third consecutive victory, five points behind fifth-placed Villa who would have climbed to fourth spot with a win.

Rasmus Hojlund scored his fifth goal in five games to put United ahead in the 17th minute, knocking in Harry Maguire's header from close range through keeper Emi Martinez's legs.

United keeper Andre Onana produced several huge saves to keep Villa off the scoresheet until Douglas Luiz levelled in the 67th minute. But Scotland's McTominay came on in the 73rd minute to score the winner in the 86th, leaping to head a superb cross from Diogo Dalot past Martinez. REUTERS

