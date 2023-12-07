McTominay nets brace to lead Manchester United to 2-1 win over Chelsea

MANCHESTER, England - Manchester United's Scott McTominay scored either side of halftime to lift his team to a well-deserved 2-1 Premier League victory over Chelsea at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

United dominated in a victory that lifted Erik ten Hag's beleaguered team, who have been hounded by recent reports of unrest in the dressing room, into sixth in the table on 27 points after 15 games. Chelsea are 10th on 19 points.

McTominay netted his first in the 19th minute, firing in the rebound when Harry Maguire's shot was blocked.

Chelsea's Cole Palmer, who grew up a United fan and was playing his first game at Old Trafford, levelled just before halftime when he threaded a left-footed shot through defender Victor Lindelof's legs and past keeper Andre Onana.

McTominay's second of the night and fifth league goal of the season came in the 69th minute when he headed in a pinpoint cross from Alejandro Garnacho. REUTERS