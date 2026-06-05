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McDonald's will not be screening live matches of the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

SINGAPORE – McDonald’s Singapore will not be screening live matches of the FIFA World Cup at its restaurants in 2026, it confirmed in response to queries by The Straits Times on social media.

The restaurant chain has been screening live World Cup matches at its outlets since as early as 2006. During the tournament’s most recent edition in 2022, it showed live matches at 19 of its restaurants in Singapore.

For the 2018 edition held in Russia, the matches were screened at 22 outlets here and that number was 41 in 2014, 34 in 2010 and 28 in 2006.

However, this time McDonald’s will only be hosting a watch party for the final at their Marine Cove outlet on July 20 from 2am to 6am.

Tickets can be redeemed through the McDonald’s app using 5,000 MyMcDonald’s Rewards points, with each redemption valid for up to five people.

An unlimited Chicken McNuggets and French fries buffet will be available during the event.

On June 2, the restaurant chain launched a global campaign of limited-edition blind-box collectible cups featuring famous football stars such as England’s David Beckham, Brazil’s Ronaldinho Gaucho, South Korea’s Son Heung-min, France’s Thierry Henry and Spain’s Lamine Yamal – alongside McDonald’s “favourite purple MVP”, Grimace.