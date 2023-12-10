McAtee nets first Premier League goal in Sheffield United's 1-0 win over Brentford

SHEFFIELD, England - James McAtee scored his first Premier League goal with a stunning strike into the far top corner that gave Sheffield United a 1-0 win over Brentford at Bramall Lane on Saturday for only their second victory this season.

The precious three points -- and a first win for Chris Wilder in his second stint as Blades manager -- were not enough for his team to climb off the bottom of the table, where they have eight points after 16 games. The Bees are 11th on 19 points.

The 21-year-old McAtee, who is on loan from Manchester City, lit up rain-lashed Bramall just before halftime when he hit a left-footed shot from the right side of the box to the far corner off a pass from Gustavo Hamer.

Wilder returned for his second managerial stint at Sheffield United on Tuesday following the sacking of Paul Heckingbottom after last week's 5-0 defeat to Burnley. The Blades lost 2-0 at home to Liverpool on Wednesday. REUTERS