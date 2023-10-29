Mbappe to the rescue as PSG grab late win against Brest

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Brest v Paris St Germain - Stade Francis-Le Ble, Brest, France - October 29, 2023 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe misses from the penalty spot but scores their third goal from the rebound REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Brest v Paris St Germain - Stade Francis-Le Ble, Brest, France - October 29, 2023 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Brest v Paris St Germain - Stade Francis-Le Ble, Brest, France - October 29, 2023 Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele in action REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Brest v Paris St Germain - Stade Francis-Le Ble, Brest, France - October 29, 2023 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe shoots at goal REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Brest v Paris St Germain - Stade Francis-Le Ble, Brest, France - October 29, 2023 Brest's Steve Mounie celebrates scoring their first goal with Lilian Brassier REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Updated
54 sec ago
Published
55 sec ago

BREST, France - A late strike from Kylian Mbappe allowed Paris St Germain to snatch a 3-2 win at Brest in the Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The visitors were awarded a penalty after Lilian Brassier fouled Randal Kolo Muani. While Mbappe's spot kick effort was saved, he netted the rebound a minute before stoppage time.

PSG are second with 21 points, a point behind leaders Nice. Brest are sixth with 15 points.

Warren Zaire-Emery, 17, displayed his skills 16 minutes into the game when he fired a thunderous shot into the upper left corner to hand PSG a 1-0 lead.

Mbappe doubled the score with his 250th club goal when he calmly slotted the ball into the bottom-left corner in the 28th minute.

Steve Mounie was roared on by the home fans when he netted a close-range shortly before the interval and Jeremy Le Douaron levelled the score with another just after the restart. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top