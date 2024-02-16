Mbappe tells PSG he is leaving in the summer, says The Athletic

Feb 16, 2024, 01:03 AM
Feb 16, 2024, 01:02 AM

France captain Kylian Mbappe has informed Paris St Germain that he is leaving the club in July as a free agent seven years after joining the side, The Athletic website reported on Thursday.

"Mbappe has communicated his decision to PSG but the terms of his exit are yet to be fully agreed. An official announcement is expected once the situation is finalised in the next few months," the report said.

The forward, who won the World Cup in 2018, joined PSG from Monaco in August 2017 and has helped them win five Ligue 1 titles. The 25-year-old has scored 20 goals in the league this season as PSG pursue their third title in a row.

PSG, who lead the standings by 11 points, host Nice on Friday. REUTERS

