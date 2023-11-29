Mbappe rescues PSG with last-gasp equaliser against Newcastle

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Paris St Germain v Newcastle United - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - November 28, 2023 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Paris St Germain v Newcastle United - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - November 28, 2023 Paris St Germain's Achraf Hakimi in action with Newcastle United's Joelinton REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Paris St Germain v Newcastle United - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - November 28, 2023 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe scores their first goal from the penalty spot past Newcastle United's Nick Pope REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Paris St Germain v Newcastle United - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - November 28, 2023 Paris St Germain's Goncalo Ramos in action with Newcastle United's Jamaal Lascelles REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Paris St Germain v Newcastle United - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - November 28, 2023 Newcastle United players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Updated
55 sec ago
Published
56 sec ago

PARIS - Kylian Mbappe struck a controversial penalty deep in stoppage time to earn Paris St Germain a 1-1 draw against a valiant Newcastle United and keep their Champions League destiny in their own hands on Tuesday.

The visitors had led the Group F clash since midway through the opening half thanks to Alexander Isak's tap-in and they weathered a furious late assault from the hosts.

Newcastle keeper Nick Pope made several great saves and his side were poised to claim a remarkable double over PSG, after their 4-1 home win, when referee Szymon Marciniak gave the French club a penalty for handball against Tino Livramento.

Mbappe stepped up and sent the ball high past Pope to earn a crucial point for Luis Enrique's side who are second in the group behind already-qualified Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund top the group on 10 points, with PSG on seven. Newcastle and AC Milan both have five points. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top