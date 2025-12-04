Mbappe magic ends Real Madrid's winless woes with dazzling double at Bilbao

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BILBAO, Spain, Dec 3 - An inspired Kylian Mbappe scored two fabulous goals to guide Real Madrid to a commanding 3-0 win at Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday, ending their three-game winless streak in LaLiga.

The win keeps Real in second place with 36 points from 15 matches, one behind leaders Barcelona.

Real started brightly, with Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon called into action within the opening minutes. Misjudgements by the home defence gifted chances to Mbappe and Vinicius Jr, only for Simon to deny both with exceptional saves. However, the hosts' resistance crumbled in the seventh minute.

Mbappe, receiving a long ball near the halfway line, brushed aside two defenders in a dynamic solo run before curling a stunning strike into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area.

The combination of Mbappe and Vinicius Jr terrorised Athletic's defence throughout the first half, though Madrid's forwards were often wasteful in front of goal.

Athletic nearly punished Real for their missed chances in the 24th minute when Gorka Guruzeta intercepted Federico Valverde's wayward pass and unleashed a fierce strike, only for Thibaut Courtois to produce a superb reflex save.

Moments later, Courtois thwarted Alex Berenguer's close-range effort in another display of his agility.

Madrid doubled their lead just before halftime. A patient build-up culminated in Trent Alexander-Arnold delivering a pinpoint cross from the right wing to the far post. Mbappe nodded the ball back inside the six-yard box, where Eduardo Camavinga headed in from close range.

There was still time before the break, however, for Courtois to make another great stop to deny a thunderous Mikel Jauregizar shot from outside the box.

The second half saw Real ease off the tempo, but Mbappe was far from done. In the 59th minute, spotting Simon marginally out of position, the French forward unleashed another curling effort from outside the box to seal the win.

It was Mbappe’s 16th goal in 15 games in LaLiga this season, double the eight goals scored by Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, who is in second place in LaLiga's scoring chart.

"It was an important match because we wanted to break the (bad) dynamic," Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso told a press conference.

"We came in with the necessary preparation and calm. The team played a very complete match. It's the most well-rounded match we've played yet, and in a demanding stadium at that. Now we have to keep going."

The comprehensive victory will provide Alonso with much-needed momentum as they look to close the gap on Barcelona at the top of LaLiga.

They will face Celta Vigo on Sunday before hosting Manchester City in a highly anticipated Champions League clash at Santiago Bernabeu next Wednesday. REUTERS