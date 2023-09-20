Mbappe leads PSG to 2-0 win against Borussia

Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe with Borussia Dortmund's Niklas Suele at Parc des Princes in Paris, on Sept 19. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
45 min ago

PARIS - Kylian Mbappe was on form again as Paris St Germain kicked off their Champions League campaign with a 2-0 home victory over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, showing glimpses of what might be under new coach Luis Enrique.

Mbappe opened the scoring with a second-half penalty and Achraf Hakimi doubled the tally with a fine goal as PSG's patience paid off at the Parc des Princes.

It was only the third win in six competitive games for the Ligue 1 champions this season, and it gave them some much-needed relief after their first defeat at the weekend as they dutifully applied Enrique's possession game.

PSG top Group F with three points, two ahead of AC Milan and Newcastle, who drew 0-0 earlier on Tuesday. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Alvarez helps Man City sweep past Red Star
Arsenal’s £100 million midfielder Declan Rice ready for first taste of Champions League

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top