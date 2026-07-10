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Mbappe leads France to comfortable 2-0 win over Morocco

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FOXBOROUGH, MA, July 9 - Captain Kylian Mbappe scored his eighth goal of the tournament to inspire France to a comprehensive 2-0 World Cup quarter-final win over Morocco on Thursday and set up a last-four clash with Spain or Belgium.

• Mbappe found the back of the net with a curled shot from just inside the box on the hour mark.

• Ousmane Dembele doubled the advantage in the 66th minute with a low drive.

• The 27-year-old Mbappe has netted 20 goals in 20 World Cup finals appearances.

• Mbappe had a penalty saved by Yassine Bounou in the 28th minute.

• He is level with Lionel Messi in the goalscoring charts at this World Cup, trailing the Argentine by one goal on the tournament's all-time list.

• France are bidding to reach their third consecutive World Cup final. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.