Mbappe inspires PSG to 2-1 win over Strasbourg

STRASBOURG, France - Kylian Mbappe grabbed a goal and an assist as Paris St Germain secured a 2-1 victory at Strasbourg on Friday, extending their Ligue 1 lead to nine points.

PSG broke the deadlock after 31 minutes when home goalkeeper Alaa Bellaarouch's clearance was blocked by Marco Asensio before bouncing to Mbappe, who slotted it into the empty net.

Four minutes into the second half, PSG doubled their lead as Mbappe manoeuvred down the left, delivering a cross into the box for the unmarked Asensio who shot into the far bottom corner.

Strasbourg reduced the deficit in the 68th minute when Dilane Bakwa volleyed in a cross at the back post. But the visitors held on to claim the win.

PSG are top of the standings with 47 points, with second-placed Nice on 38 points. Nice face third-placed Brest, who have 35 points, on Sunday. Strasbourg are 10th with 25 points. REUTERS