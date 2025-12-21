Mbappe equals Ronaldo record in Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Sevilla

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MADRID, Dec 20 - Kylian Mbappe equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's club record of 59 goals in a calendar year for Real Madrid with a late penalty in his side's 2-0 home win over Sevilla in LaLiga on Saturday, with the French forward celebrating his 27th birthday in style.

Mbappe missed several earlier chances before getting his opportunity from the spot four minutes from time and he made no mistake to net his 59th goal in as many games across all competitions in 2025 to level Ronaldo's 2013 haul.

"Today, and because of the record, it's incredible, in my first year to be able to do what Cristiano did," Mbappe told RMTV.

"My idol, the best player in the history of Real Madrid and a reference in world football. It's an honour for me."

Jude Bellingham put Real in front in the opening half and Sevilla went down to 10 men with 22 minutes remaining after Marcao received a second booking but the hosts had keeper Thibaut Courtois to thank for keeping them ahead.

Real are second in the LaLiga standings on 42 points, one behind Barcelona who are away to third-placed Villarreal on Sunday while Sevilla are ninth on 20 points.

Xabi Alonso's side were looking to end the year on a high note after losing top spot in November with three consecutive draws and they saw out 2025 with three successive wins in all competitions, but it was far from a straightforward success.

Sevilla created plenty of problems early on, with Isaac Romero chipping a shot narrowly wide when sent through on goal, bringing whistles from the home crowd with Real under pressure.

Mbappe sent a snap shot wide, as the hosts struggled to find a clear-cut chance and Sevilla's Lucien Agoume put another strike wide for the visitors before Real went in front seven minutes before the break.

Rodrygo put a free kick into the box and Bellingham rose to power a header into the far corner to settle Real's nerves at the break.

MBAPPE MADE TO WAIT

Mbappe sent an effort straight at the keeper and dragged another shot wide, while at the other end Courtois twice denied Alexis Sanchez and Romero with Real all too easy to open up at the back.

From a corner, Mbappe hit the crossbar with a header and after Marcao's sending-off Rodrygo struck a beautiful shot on the turn but Sevilla keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos touched it onto the bar.

Real were hanging on for the win with Mbappe still labouring to find the net when Juanlu Sanchez fouled Rodrygo in the box and the birthday boy stepped up to score before pulling out Ronaldo's celebration.

"I wanted to give him a little nod because he has always been affectionate with me," Mbappe added.

"Normally I have my own celebration, but I wanted to share that with him, and like I said, he's been my idol since I was a kid. I have a very good relationship with him, he's a friend now."

Mbappe thought he had been gifted the perfect chance to score again when the referee pointed to the spot two minutes later, but the official changed his mind after a VAR check and the Frenchman had to settle for a share of the record. REUTERS