Mbappe chasing Ronaldo record as Real Madrid host Celta

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MADRID, Dec 4 - Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe will have Cristiano Ronaldo's club record for goals in a calendar year in his sights when Los Blancos face Celta Vigo in LaLiga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Mbappe, who has scored 55 goals in all competitions in as many matches in 2025, is four goals shy of the 59-goal calendar-year record set by Ronaldo in 2013. With five matches still to play this year, the French forward could surpass the Portuguese great and set a new benchmark.

The World Cup winner's magnificent form continued midweek with two fabulous goals and one assist against Athletic Bilbao in a 3-0 triumph at San Mames, taking his tally for the LaLiga season to 16 goals and four assists in 15 games, double the eight goals scored by Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, who is in second place in LaLiga's scoring chart.

After a challenging start to his Real Madrid career following his summer move from Paris St Germain in 2024, Mbappe has been unstoppable since the turn of the year.

The 26-year-old will have the opportunity to add to his tally in December, with Real also facing Manchester City in the Champions League and domestic rivals Sevilla and Alaves in LaLiga, with a Copa del Rey fixture against an as yet unknown opponent in between.

Yet he will get his first chance to find the net in Sunday's clash against mid-table Celta Vigo. Ronaldo's 2013 record seemed untouchable for more than a decade, but Mbappe's meteoric year has brought him within striking distance of the mark.

While the Frenchman chases individual milestones, Real remain in pursuit of LaLiga leaders Barcelona, who are a point clear of their old rivals at the summit following a crucial 3-1 victory over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

After handing Diego Simeone’s side their first LaLiga defeat since August, Hansi Flick's Barcelona face a tough test against fifth-placed Real Betis on Saturday, as Betis look to build on last weekend's derby win against Sevilla.

Barcelona's win marked the return of key players Raphinha and Pedri from injury to the starting team - a boost that could prove decisive in the title race.

Sitting third in the standings, five points behind Barcelona with a game in hand, Marcelino's Villarreal have not lost a match in LaLiga for two months. They will play at Getafe on Saturday, while fourth-placed Atletico, one point behind Villarreal, will try to bounce back from their Camp Nou defeat when they visit Athletic Bilbao. REUTERS