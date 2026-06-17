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Mbappe becomes France's record scorer with two goals at World Cup

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group I - France v Senegal - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - June 16, 2026 France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group I - France v Senegal - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - June 16, 2026 France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

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EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., June 16 - France captain Kylian Mbappe became his country's all-time leading scorer with a double against Senegal at the World Cup on Tuesday, beating the mark of 57 goals held by Olivier Giroud.

Playing in France's opening match at New York New Jersey Stadium, Mbappe slipped the ball past the goalkeeper in the 66th minute and notched his 58th international strike with a screamer in second-half stoppage time.

"Congrats, Kylian. You made it. I'm really happy for him," said Giroud, working as a pundit for the BBC.

Real Madrid striker Mbappe, 27, had been under extraordinary scrutiny heading into the World Cup but came alive in the second half as France beat Senegal 3-1 in Group I.

Giroud said Mbappe had promised him his shirt from the match.

France next play Iraq on Monday in Philadelphia before facing Norway in their final group match on June 26. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.