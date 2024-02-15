Mbappe and Barcola hand PSG 2-0 win over Real Sociedad

Soccer Football - Champions League - Paris St Germain v Real Sociedad - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - February 14, 2024 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe shoots at goal REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Soccer Football - Champions League - Paris St Germain v Real Sociedad - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - February 14, 2024 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Soccer Football - Champions League - Paris St Germain v Real Sociedad - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - February 14, 2024 Paris St Germain's Bradley Barcola in action with Real Sociedad's Igor Zubeldia REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Soccer Football - Champions League - Paris St Germain v Real Sociedad - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - February 14, 2024 Paris St Germain's Warren Zaire-Emery in action with Real Sociedad's Ander Barrenetxea REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Soccer Football - Champions League - Paris St Germain v Real Sociedad - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - February 14, 2024 Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo in action REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Updated
Feb 15, 2024, 06:32 AM
Published
Feb 15, 2024, 06:32 AM

Second half goals from Kylian Mbappe and Bradley Barcola secured Paris St Germain a hard-fought 2-0 win over visitors Real Sociedad in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie on Wednesday.

The Basque club, who arrived at the Parc des Princes unbeaten in this year's competition after topping Group D, were arguably the better side until Mbappe fired home a volley after he pounced onto Marquinhos' corner to give PSG the lead in the 58th minute.

Three minutes later, Barcola extended PSG’s lead as he nudged the ball through the legs of the goalkeeper Alex Remiro.

The return leg in Spain is on March 5. REUTERS

