Mauricio Pochettino says pressure at Chelsea is ‘massive’ but future bright

LONDON – Mauricio Pochettino admitted that the pressure on Chelsea to perform is massive after another setback against Manchester United in midweek but insisted he was “building something that will pay off”.

The Blues failed to build on last week’s 3-2 English Premier League victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, falling to Scott McTominay’s second-half header in a 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford on Dec 7.

But the Chelsea boss believes that success for the big-spending London club is only a matter of time.

“We cannot forget that we are at Chelsea and the pressure is massive,” he said ahead of his side’s trip to Everton on Dec 10. “It is about to win and when we don’t win, we feel the pressure.

“That is why we know what we need to do and it’s a matter of time. Sometimes it’s six months and sometimes it’s a year, but we need to analyse the situation.

“We are building something that will pay off. We knew when we accepted this offer that it was going to be tough.”

Chelsea are 10th in the table at the time Pochettino spoke on Dec 8 and have made little concrete progress since last season’s bottom-half finish.

But the Argentinian remains hopeful that his young team will eventually challenge for the top four.

“We are going to challenge,” he said. “Maybe not now, but for sure in the future. Who knows, we hope as soon as possible, but for sure we are going to challenge.”

Everton, despite their 10-point deduction for breaching the league’s financial rules, have won three out of their past four games after their 3-0 victory over Newcastle United on Dec 7.

Pochettino, who has lost to Toffees boss Sean Dyche only once in his career, is expecting a tough challenge.

“He is aggressive, he’s brave and I think we are going to find a team who will press high and build from the back and be direct,” he said. “We need to match the energy because they are a team who brings great energy.”

Chelsea will be missing the injured Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah, Lesley Ugochukwu, Carney Chukwuemeka.

Romeo Lavia, Malo Gusto, Christopher Nkunku, and Chukwunonso Madueke are not fully fit.

Everton have a cleaner bill of health, with Jordan Pickford, Amadou Onana, James Garner, Seamus Coleman and Andre Gomes facing late fitness checks.

“I think they are a very strong outfit,” Dyche said of Chelsea.

“I know they’ve been a bit up and down. But I was at Old Trafford, I see they’ve still got quality, still got pace, still got a depth of experience in football.

“So we’ve got to be ready without a doubt.” AFP, REUTERS