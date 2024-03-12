Mauricio Pochettino calls for Chelsea unity after win over Newcastle United

LONDON – Mauricio Pochettino called for Chelsea fans to trust his players after a 3-2 English Premier League win over Newcastle United on March 11 propelled the Blues back into contention for European football next season.

The manager had faced open revolt from among his own support during the 2-2 draw at Brentford on March 2.

He has suffered a difficult first season at Stamford Bridge, which included losing the League Cup final to a severely depleted Liverpool side in February.

Chelsea remain 11th in the Premier League table, but closed to within four points of West Ham in seventh, which should at least secure a place in the Conference League.

“We need to stick together,” said Pochettino, whose side face Leicester in the FA Cup quarter-finals on March 17.

“Until the end we are going to fight to try to give our fans the best things. It helped a little bit today we scored from the beginning, the fans were good and behind us. They need to trust in us.”

There were promising signs for Pochettino as some of his much-criticised expensive young recruits showed glimpses of their potential.

Nicolas Jackson is now up to 12 goals in his debut season as he cleverly flicked in Cole Palmer’s shot after less than six minutes.

However, it was the story of Chelsea’s season that they failed to build on that flying start and allowed Newcastle to control the rest of the first half.

Alexander Isak fired low into the far corner to bring Newcastle level two minutes before half-time.

The one new signing Chelsea have been able to rely on all season is Palmer and the England international restored his side’s lead in emphatic fashion just before the hour mark.

He collected Enzo Fernandez’s pass, cut inside and unleashed a powerful effort for his 11th league goal of the season.

Mykhailo Mudryk, on as a substitute, then showed his blistering pace to burst through the heart of the Newcastle defence and turn in just his sixth goal in 46 Chelsea appearances.

Jacob Murphy’s rocket of a shot into the top corner set up a nervy finish for the Blues.

Newcastle’s 12th defeat of the season leaves the Magpies just one point better off than Chelsea in 10th.