Matheus Cunha rescues Man United in 1-1 draw with rivals Leeds United

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim shouting instructions to his players during the Premier League match against Leeds United.

LONDON – Matheus Cunha saved Manchester United from a rare defeat against fierce rivals Leeds United, as the Brazilian’s equaliser salvaged a 1-1 Premier League draw at Elland Road on Jan 4.

Rubem Amorim’s side trailed to Brenden Aaronson’s second-half strike before Cunha dragged them level moments later.

In a bitter rivalry keenly felt among two feuding fan bases, Leeds have now gone eight matches without a win over United since an FA Cup triumph at Old Trafford in 2010.

Meanwhile, United’s failure to take all three points cost them a chance to move into the Premier League’s top four. The Red Devils have won just one of their last five league games.

After a disappointing 1-1 draw against lowly Wolves on Dec 30, this was another frustrating result for United.

“I think we had more control in this game than we showed against Wolverhampton,” said Amorim on TNT Sports. “I think we control quite well the team of Leeds, We had our opportunities to win the game of course.

“We are losing games in the details. The goal of Leeds we are controlling the game and one kick in the ball in transition. But we managed to get back in the game. This year I think we are in control of the games more often than last year. Was a good game but of course a little bit frustrated not to win.”

Still without injured captain Bruno Fernandes, Amorim sent United out in his preferred 3-4-2-1 shape after finally tinkering with his much-derided tactics for the recent win over Newcastle United, then revering to type against Wolves.

On a bitterly cold afternoon in Yorkshire, Leeds thundered into a series of bone-crunching tackles a bid to seize the momentum in the opening minutes.

Leeds had not beaten United at Elland Road since 2002 and the urgency to end that drought meant there was little sign that they had 48 hours less than their opponents to recover from their previous match.

The home side had one of their best chances when striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was inches away from breaking the deadlock with a glancing header that cannoned off the far post from Anton Stach’s cross.

United goalkeeper Senne Lammens then had to be alert to keep out Gabriel Gudmundsson’s low drive at the near post after the interval.

But teenage defender Ayden Heaven’s lack of experience was exposed when Leeds went in front after 62 minutes. He was far too casual when Leeds played a long ball over the centre-back and Aaronson took full advantage, accelerating into the United area before sweeping a clinical finish past Lammens.

Amorim responded by sending on Joshua Zirkzee, who slipped a perfectly weighted pass towards Cunha and the Brazilian stretched to equalise from 12 yards.

It was Cunha’s third goal in his last five games. He had another opportunity to claim all three points but his curler clipped the post in the closing stages.

“After the game against Wolves it was a little bit sad for us. Of course we want to win every single game, and then have a big opportunity to get into the top four,” said Cunha on TNT Sports.

“We need to keep going. It was so hard.... but every single game when we wear this shirt we have to give it all. We tried to do everything to win this game, and we hope the next one comes with three points.”

Leeds manager Daniel Farke said that a point was “fair” considering that both teams did not play well.

“If you play Man United as a newly-promoted side it’s always a good point. It wasn’t our best game today football-wise, it was a bit scruffy,” he said.

“Nevertheless we found a way. We forced an opener and would have taken all three points, so for that I’m a bit disappointed, but if I calm down I have to say it’s a fair point.” AFP