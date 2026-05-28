Mateta sinks Rayo Vallecano as Crystal Palace win Conference League in Glasner farewell

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LEIPZIG, Germany - Jean-Philippe Mateta scored as Crystal Palace beat Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in the UEFA Conference League final in Leipzig on May 27 to secure the club’s first European trophy in their history.

After a cagey opening half with few clear chances, Mateta turned in a rebound for the game’s only goal on 51 minutes, sending departing coach Oliver Glasner off in style.

Glasner departs with a third trophy in two years as Palace manager, the most successful period in the club’s history, after dashing Rayo’s hopes of landing their first major silverware.

The win also completed Glasner’s objective of returning Palace to the Europa League, the competition they qualified to play in this season before falling foul of multi-club ownership rules and being demoted to the Conference League.

The Austrian, already a Europa League champion with Eintracht Frankfurt, once again showed his excellence in knockout competitions.

Palace overcame the sales of Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi this season, and the fallout from the latter’s January exit, to cap their first full venture into European competition with a title.

France striker Mateta, the hero on the night, was a failed medical away from leaving Palace for AC Milan this winter.

Palace became third London side in as many years to win the competition, after West Ham in 2024 and Chelsea in 2025, demonstrating the Premier League’s unmatched financial muscle.

Crystal Palace's English goalkeeper Dean Henderson (centre) raises the trophy as his team celebrates on May 27 after winning the UEFA Conference League in Leipzig, Germany. PHOTO: AFP

With Aston Villa already Europa League winners, Premier League champions Arsenal can complete a clean sweep in European competition by beating Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on May 30.

Palace received a boost just before kick-off when midfielder Wharton overcame an ankle injury to start.

Underdogs in their semi-final triumph over Chelsea’s BlueCo stablemate Strasbourg, Rayo arrived in Leipzig riding a rich vein of form, unbeaten in nine matches.

With Rayo finishing eighth and Palace 15th in their leagues, both knew victory on May 27 was their only hope of returning to the European stage.

Crystal Palace fans celebrate after Jean-Philippe Mateta scores their first goal. PHOTO: REUTERS

Rayo had the first chance of the match when Alemao flashed just wide of the post with 25 minutes gone.

Palace had a golden chance at an opener just before the break. Wharton looped an inch-perfect cross over the Rayo defence but Tyrick Mitchell’s header floated just wide.

The game burst into life early in the second half as Palace eventually found their stride.

Rayo goalkeeper Augusto Batalla got two hands to Wharton’s powerful shot from the edge of the box but could only parry into the path of Mateta, who reacted quickly to tap home.

Palace were inches from doubling their lead shortly after when Yeremy Pino slammed a free-kick which bounced off both posts, Rayo somehow clearing after the ball hit a defender and came off the woodwork for a third time.

In truth, Palace were rarely troubled after taking the lead, keeping Rayo at bay and adding another trophy to the breakthrough FA Cup triumph in 2025 and the Community Shield at the start of this season. AFP