Match-winner Foden has nothing to prove: Guardiola

LONDON • Phil Foden got back in Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's good books in the best way possible - with the winner in the 1-0 English Premier League triumph at Brentford on Wednesday to increase his side's lead at the top of the table.

The 21-year-old England international was left out of the starting XI in the last two games, after he and Jack Grealish upset Guardiola with a night out on the town following a 7-0 win over Leeds United earlier this month.

Foden's fifth league goal of the season, a silky finish from playmaker Kevin de Bruyne's exquisite pass, capped a fine display by the attacker, who was at the heart of City's best moments.

The fact a player of such quality could be left out at a crucial stage of the season highlights the attacking riches Guardiola has at his disposal.

But Foden showed his quality and earned some warm words from his manager after the win - City's 10th in succession in the league to leave them eight points ahead of Chelsea (42) and nine in front of Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

"Phil has always been outstanding since he came up with us to start to train and play," Guardiola said.

"He is a guy who can play in different positions and at an exceptional level... He does not need to prove anything to me."

The visitors dominated possession but struggled to produce shots on target and Guardiola looked edgy in the latter stages as his team attempted to see out the victory.

They thought they had sealed the three points in the dying minutes when Aymeric Laporte rose to head home. But his goal was ruled out by the VAR (video assistant referee) for a marginal offside.

"In general, the team was brilliant in many, many aspects," Guardiola added.

"The game was not exceptional in terms of chances, but you cannot create more when one team play 10 players in a small, small space and the strikers are so close to the holding midfielders."

With a huge lead heading into the new year, City are beginning to look odds on for a fourth Premier League title in five seasons.

But Guardiola has railed against talk of a one-horse title race.

"There are 54 points to play for," he told Amazon Prime. "Thank you for the nice words because we win but I am not going to believe you if you say it is already done.

"Chelsea and Liverpool are more than exceptional. One is the champion of Europe and Liverpool have been our big rival in recent years. We won a game but (we have) many games to play."

Brentford boss Thomas Frank believes that City have what it takes to win the title on current form.

He added: "We met City in their highest form, and we gave one chance away in 45 minutes, so the first half is fantastic.

"Unfortunately, we lacked the cutting edge in attack and on the counter. But I'm fully proud and disappointed we didn't take a point."

