Match fitness an issue for Liverpool, says Arne Slot

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Liverpool manager Arne Slot will be hoping his team can bounce back following a 3-0 loss to Manchester City before the international break.

– Liverpool’s hopes of a successful English Premier League title defence appear to be over after five defeats in six games left them eight points behind leaders Arsenal, but they will look for a quick fix against struggling visitors Nottingham Forest on Nov 22.

Arne Slot’s Reds have plummeted to eighth after their poor run, with their 3-0 humbling at Manchester City before the international break capping a miserable period.

Pep Guardiola’s City, meanwhile, could cut the Gunners’ lead at the top of the table to just one point, at least for 24 hours, if they beat Newcastle United on Nov 22.

As for Liverpool, there were flickers of a revival with wins over Aston Villa and Real Madrid, but consistency remains elusive.

“The best way to judge a league table (is) in 38 games and the next best after 19 games. Let’s see where we are then,” said Slot, who also confirmed that Conor Bradley and Florian Wirtz are both “unable to play” following issues they picked up on international duty.

“The biggest thing we are facing now is match fitness.

“We were hoping Alex (Alexander Isak) could play more for Sweden but he was a yellow away from suspension, so it’s understandable they didn’t play him in the second game.”

Sports analytics company Opta puts the champions’ chances of winning the league at just over 7.8 per cent, following their loss to City.

The Reds’ issues have been well documented and their biggest problem is a leaky defence which has conceded at least two goals in five of their past six league games.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has warned that the club could even miss out on Champions League qualification, if they fail to strengthen their backline in the January transfer window.

Reports this week suggest they remain interested in signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi after a deal collapsed on transfer deadline day, but Liverpool need an immediate improvement.

“I wasn’t expecting to talk about signings,” Slot added.

“There are so many games to be played before that and the position we are in, it’s the last thing on my mind. It’s not a topic for me at all, at the moment. ”

They now face Forest at Anfield, the only team who beat them at home in the league last season.

Forest arrive buoyed by a 3-1 win over Leeds United and a gritty 2-2 draw with Manchester United under Sean Dyche, though they still sit second from bottom and are winless away from home.

Liverpool cannot afford another slip-up, and with goalkeeper Alisson Becker close to returning and Anfield’s roar behind them, the Reds will expect to win.

Elsewhere, Newcastle are languishing in 14th spot with just three league wins this season, as they prepare to welcome City to St James’ Park.

“It’s been difficult to pinpoint one thing but certainly, we know we have to improve the general performances,” Newcastle manager Eddie Howe told the BBC.

“We’re looking for more consistency – we’re looking for more goals. We’re looking for a big response in this moment.”

Howe would not have chosen City as his opponents this weekend. Guardiola’s men have not lost to the Magpies in the league, either home or away, since 2019.

In another key match, United host Everton on Nov 24 looking to extend a five-game unbeaten run under Ruben Amorim. They have climbed to within a point of fourth place, with Bryan Mbeumo’s form a key factor in their recent resurgence. AFP, REUTERS



