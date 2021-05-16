Mason hopes to return to old role

LONDON • There is uncertainty at Tottenham as they are no closer to appointing a new manager to succeed Jose Mourinho, while their Premier League top-four hopes are all but gone.

No names have been concretely linked to the vacant hot seat, but Spurs interim boss Ryan Mason hopes he can still be part of the club's plans next season.

The 29-year-old was elevated from the club's youth development department to first-team coach and named caretaker after Mourinho's dismissal last month.

Mason took Spurs to wins in his opening two league games, but they lost 1-0 to Manchester City in last month's League Cup final.

A 3-1 defeat by Leeds last Saturday left them seventh with 56 points from 35 games and, as they trail fourth-placed Chelsea by eight points, a second successive season without Champions League football looks likely.

Still, Mason is eyeing a return to his former position as part of the coaching team if a new boss is appointed in the summer.

Asked about his future ahead of today's home league game with Wolverhampton Wanderers, the former Spurs midfielder, who retired four years ago due to a head injury, said: "At the start of our conversations, it was, 'Can you help until the end of the season?'

"After that, the role is there to return to what I was doing... there are three more games, and I'm incredibly proud to be in this position, helping this club. And then after that, my hope is to remain here.

"I love this club, I want to help this club. That was the conversation before, we've had no conversation since, because the priority and the aim has been on the games in the Premier League, and obviously, we had a League Cup final as well, and to try and win the games in hand."

Mason added that Wales defender Ben Davies, who has not played since March due to a leg injury, would likely miss the remainder of the campaign as Spurs try to secure a Europa League spot.

Wolves, in 12th place, will welcome back Fernando Marcal and Willy Boly from injury, but they remain without Raul Jimenez, who has been out since November with a fractured skull.

TOTTENHAM V WOLVES

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 9.05pm