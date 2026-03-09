Masked fan pulls the plug on VAR in bizarre sabotage

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

March 8 - A masked fan unplugged a VAR monitor during a German second division match on Sunday in an audacious act of sabotage that left the referee looking at a blank screen when he was called to review a potential penalty.

The bizarre incident unfolded during the Bundesliga 2 clash between Preussen Muenster and visiting Hertha Berlin, when referee Felix Bickel was summoned to the pitchside monitor only to discover that someone had yanked out the power plug.

According to Muenster's website, a masked supporter had infiltrated the interior area and unplugged the VAR monitor, sabotaging the review process. German media reported that at the same time, home fans displayed a banner reading "Pull the plug on VAR".

With Bickel unable to view the replay, VAR official Katrin Rafalski in Cologne was forced to make the decision remotely, ruling the challenge was indeed a foul, prompting Bickel to award the penalty, which Hertha duly converted.

The Berlin side eventually won the match 2–1 with a stoppage-time goal.

Muenster later said the incident appeared to have been a planned action and that the club would do everything in its power to identify those responsible. REUTERS