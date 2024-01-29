Martinez sends Inter back to top spot with 1-0 win at Fiorentina

FLORENCE - An early header by Lautaro Martinez secured Inter Milan a 1-0 win at Fiorentina in Serie A on Sunday as Simone Inzaghi's side reclaimed the top spot with a game in hand.

Martinez scored in the 14th minute, nodding in a corner from a tight angle.

Fiorentina had a chance to level from the spot 15 minutes from time but a powerless attempt by substitute Nicolas Gonzalez was comfortably saved by Yann Sommer after the hosts were awarded a penalty for the goalkeeper's foul on M'Bala Nzola.

Inter moved back to top spot in the standings on 54 points, one ahead of second-placed Juventus who have played one game more. Fiorentina are fifth with 34 points, also with a game in hand. REUTERS