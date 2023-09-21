Martinez rescues 1-1 draw for Inter Milan at Real Sociedad

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group D - Real Sociedad v Inter Milan - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - September 20, 2023 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez scores their first goal REUTERS/Vincent West
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group D - Real Sociedad v Inter Milan - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - September 20, 2023 Inter Milan's Alexis Sanchez in action with Real Sociedad's Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi REUTERS/Vincent West
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group D - Real Sociedad v Inter Milan - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - September 20, 2023 Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella is shown a red card by referee Michael Oliver REUTERS/Vincent West
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group D - Real Sociedad v Inter Milan - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - September 20, 2023 Real Sociedad's Hamari Traore in action with Inter Milan's Carlos Augusto REUTERS/Vincent West
SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain - Lautaro Martinez's late goal salvaged a 1-1 draw for runners-up Inter Milan at Real Sociedad as they kicked off their Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

The Basque team looked the more dominant side for most of the game and the Serie A leaders will be grateful for their rivals' misses in front of goal after a performance far from their unbeaten league run.

The hosts' early high pressing paid off after just four minutes when Brais Mendez stole the ball on the edge of the Inter box to fire into the bottom right corner and make it 1-0.

Inter began to threaten their opponents' area until the final stretch of the match but could not equalise until Martinez finally scored in the 87th minute.

In Group D, Inter and Real are below RB Salzburg, who won 2-0 at Benfica, with the Portuguese champions being hampered by an early red card for Antonio Silva. REUTERS

