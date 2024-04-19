Martinez avoids red card, saves penalties to send Villa into semis

Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Lille v Aston Villa - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France - April 18, 2024 Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez celebrates saving Lille's Nabil Bentaleb penalty during the penalty shootout REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Lille v Aston Villa - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France - April 18, 2024 Lille's Tiago Santos in action REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Lille v Aston Villa - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France - April 18, 2024 Lille's Ismaily in action with Aston Villa's Moussa Diaby REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Lille v Aston Villa - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France - April 18, 2024 Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez reacts after being shown a yellow card by referee Ivan Kruzliak REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Lille v Aston Villa - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France - April 18, 2024 Aston Villa's Matty Cash, Youri Tielemans and Jhon Duran celebrate winning the penalty shootout REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Updated
Apr 19, 2024, 04:21 AM
Published
Apr 19, 2024, 04:21 AM

LILLE, France - Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saved two spot kicks and survived a bizarre red card incident as his side beat French club Lille on penalties to reach the Europa Conference League semi-finals on Thursday.

A chaotic match ended 3-3 on aggregate after Lille's 2-1 victory on the night but the real drama was to come in the shoot-out with World Cup winner Martinez in the thick of it.

Martinez, who was shown a yellow card during the game, first saved brilliantly to keep out Nabil Bentaleb's effort to give Villa the advantage in the shoot-out but was warned for his persistent mind games in the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

The Argentine was then shown a second yellow card for his antics and appeared to have been sent off only to be reprieved by the rule which states that yellow cards awarded during regular time are not carried forward to penalty shoot-outs.

Villa's Leon Bailey then missed his spot kick but Martinez proved the hero as he kept out Benjamin Andre's effort to seal a 4-3 shoot-out win for Unai Emery's side.

It is the first time Villa have reached a European semi-final since 1982.

Lille had led 2-0 with goals by Yusuf Yazici and Andre but Matty Cash's deflected effort in the 87th minute sent the tie into extra time. REUTERS

