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Martinelli in for Paqueta as Ryerson returns for Norway v Brazil

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EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., July 5 - Gabriel Martinelli replaced the injured Lucas Paqueta in Brazil's only change for Sunday's World Cup round-of-16 clash against Norway, who recalled Julian Ryerson after injury.

• Martinelli, who scored the winner against Japan, starts on the left of Carlo Ancelotti's diamond.

• Rayan, 19, keeps his place in attack alongside Vinicius Jr and Matheus Cunha, with Raphinha and Neymar on the bench after injuries.

• Ryerson returns to Norway's starting lineup after missing the win over Ivory Coast, with Marcus Holmgren Pedersen dropping to the bench.

• Erling Haaland leads Norway's attack, with captain Martin Odegaard starting against the five-times world champions.

Lineups:

Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Gabriel Martinelli; Matheus Cunha, Rayan, Vinicius Jr.

Norway: Orjan Nyland, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, David Moller Wolfe, Julian Ryerson, Martin Odegaard, Sander Berge, Patrick Berg, Alexander Sorloth, Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.