Martial marches on with Rashford out

LONDON • Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is backing Anthony Martial to deliver his most prolific season, as the striker takes on the role of the club's primary scorer following a potentially season-ending injury to Marcus Rashford.

Martial scored the equaliser that earned United a 1-1 draw against Club Brugge in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie on Thursday, raising his goals tally for the campaign to 14 in all competitions.

The 24-year-old is three shy of his best return from his debut campaign with United in 2015-16, when he became the most expensive teenager in world football after arriving from Monaco for an initial fee of £36 million (S$65.2 million).

"I think Anthony can step up and get a few more and get to the 20 mark. Definitely," said Solskjaer ahead of today's Premier League home clash with Watford.

"He's a very good finisher. He takes his chances really well. There's good technique in his finishing. He's good receiving the ball at times and dropping off.

"He can play almost like a false nine as well. Sometimes I'd like him to be stronger physically."

Martial has often struggled to cope with the lofty expectations at Old Trafford, but Solskjaer's admission that Rashford could be sidelined until next season with a back injury leaves the Frenchman facing increased responsibility as United attempt to secure Champions League qualification.

The United boss also said he was encouraged by Martial's attitude, "wanting to do those things that are not natural for him".

He explained: "You've got to make him a No. 9 again after playing wide for so many years. Anthony and Marcus have played wide for a few years until the last 12 months."

United have had just two days to recover but they could be boosted by the return of Scott McTominay. The 23-year-old Scottish midfielder has been out with a knee injury since late December.

He has made 21 appearances in all competitions this term and Solskjaer said the youngster would bolster United's midfield with his energy and commitment, and also offer a goal threat.

"He's a physical specimen, a leader. He never shirks a tackle and he brings everyone with him," said the Norwegian.

"He can sit with Nemanja Matic or Fred or he can be one of the runners in midfield. We were talking about that, we don't have enough runners past the striker. He used to be a striker before, Scott, so he is used to being in the box."

United ended their run of three league games without a win after seeing off Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

Watford are winless in their last four and will be under pressure to end that run as they battle to get out of the relegation zone.

Hornets manager Nigel Pearson said: "I'm very pragmatic about these games - Man United away is our next one and we're preparing for it... And if we can't get three points, get one and that's really the way that we approach every week."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

MAN UNITED V WATFORD

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 10pm