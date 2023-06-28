Marta leads Brazil squad for women's World Cup

RIO DE JANEIRO – Veteran forward Marta will lead a fresh-faced Brazil looking to pull off an upset to win their first Women’s World Cup when the tournament kicks off in July, coach Pia Sundhage announced on Tuesday.

At age 37, the legendary No. 10, considered by many as the greatest female footballer ever, will be playing in her sixth World Cup in Australia and New Zealand after battling back from a knee injury that sidelined her for nearly a year.

“Marta is the ‘Queen’, the icon, and just to be around her is contagious,” Sundhage said of the six-time Fifa World Player of the Year as she announced her 23-player squad.

“She is generous, and she has a lot of energy. I have said it in a couple of interviews, that in the final pass, she is one of the best. Just being around her and have a chance to play with her, I think that is very important.

“Would she start in the line-up? I don’t know yet. The good part is that she will play the role I will give her and I am sure she will do well.”

Marta will likely be more of a leader in the dressing room if she does not get much play time, similar to American veteran Megan Rapinoe, who will turn 38 in July.

United States coach Vlatko Andonovski had said that his star player will probably “have a different role than the last World Cup or the previous two World Cups” but her leadership is so important, and Marta is expected to do the same.

Unlike their male counterparts who are five-time world champions, the Brazilian women’s team – who are Copa America champions – are at a generational crossroads, and not tipped to lift the trophy.

Sundhage picked 11 players who will be making their World Cup debuts – though the Swedish coach also included tournament veterans such as goalkeepers Leticia and Barbara, defenders Kathellen, Rafaelle and Tamires, and forwards Bia Zaneratto, Andressa Alves and Debinha.

Brazil, who are in Group F with France, Jamaica and Panama, will kick off their World Cup campaign against Panama in Adelaide on July 24. The tournament will start on July 20 and end on Aug 20.

Despite her relatively inexperienced team, Sundhage believes that Brazil have a good chance of winning the global showpiece if they can stay fit.

“I truly believe the 10 best-ranked teams, like we are, do have a chance to go all the way,” she told the Associated Press.

“USA, Germany, Sweden and England, they have a big chance to win. If you don’t have any injuries, you have a great team, you gain confidence by winning and having a little bit of luck.”

The Brazilians will start a training camp this week and face Chile in a farewell friendly on Sunday before travelling to Australia. AFP, REUTERS