Enzo Maresca relishes support of Chelsea fans after difficult week

LONDON – Enzo Maresca said that he appreciated the backing of Chelsea’s fans after they sung his name during the 3-1 win at Cardiff in the League Cup quarter-finals on Dec 16.

The Blues moved into the last four thanks to Alejandro Garnacho’s double and a Pedro Neto strike after David Turnbull equalised for League One leaders Cardiff.

Maresca’s men did not have it all their own way in a hard-fought clash, but reaching a third semi-final in 18 months provided further evidence of the Italian’s impact since he arrived from Leicester City in 2024.

It was a well-timed win after Maresca claimed after the 2-0 win over Everton on Dec 13 that the previous 48 hours had been his worst at Stamford Bridge because he and his team lacked “support” from “many people”.

His rant had fuelled speculation that he was criticising the club’s co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali and sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley.

“I’m just happy, we’re going to play another semi-final and I think it’s what the fans deserve,” Maresca said after making a point of marching across the pitch to acknowledge the fans at the final whistle.

“It was a great moment, I appreciate, always thankful. In some moments when you don’t win games, they have been not happy, but it’s normal. But overall, the fans have always been there.”

For now things are fine. But it has been suggested that Maresca was unhappy with the failure of Chelsea’s hierarchy to publicly support him amid criticism of his rotation policy during the team’s recent dip in form.

The win over Cardiff was only their second in six games in all competitions.

But Maresca, who led the Blues to Club World Cup and UEFA Conference League glory earlier this year, was serenaded by Chelsea’s travelling supporters, who sang his name throughout the Cardiff match.

Asked if he had spoken to any of the Chelsea hierarchy since last weekend, he said: “No, as I said yesterday (Monday), the day after Everton, I started to prepare Cardiff. Focus on Cardiff.

“I didn’t speak with anyone. I didn’t speak, no it’s OK. I always said that I’ve been happy since day one. So it’s not that tonight I’m not happy. I’m happy.”

Maresca appears to have the full support of his players after they battled to subdue spirited Cardiff following the manager’s risky decision to make 11 changes, including resting England forward Cole Palmer.

He was also without teenage winger Estevao, who will miss the Dec 20 Premier League clash at Newcastle United with a “small muscle problem”.

“These are the kind of games that I fall in love even more with the players because you cannot imagine how easy it is to slip, to slide, because they are tricky games,” Maresca added.

“Every season there are teams that they lost against, you know, League Two or League One. You need to pay attention, you need to do the right things.” AFP, REUTERS