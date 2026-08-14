Maresca faces daunting task as Manchester City turn page

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MANCHESTER, England, Aug 14 - For the first time in a decade, Manchester City head into a season without Pep Guardiola on the touchline.

The Spaniard's departure closes the most successful chapter in the club's history, a period that delivered six Premier League titles, a Champions League crown and transformed City into the dominant force in English football.

His successor, Enzo Maresca, inherits a squad led by Norway striker Erling Haaland and packed with elite talent but faces the formidable challenge of following a manager who redefined expectations at the Etihad.

The 46-year-old Maresca is no stranger to City. The Italian worked under Guardiola as part of the coaching staff during the club's treble-winning campaign before going on to impress as a manager in his own right.

He guided Leicester City back to the Premier League and enjoyed trophy success at Chelsea, achievements that convinced City he was the right man to lead the transition.

The attraction of Maresca is continuity. City have not sought a radical departure from Guardiola's football philosophy.

Instead, they have appointed a coach steeped in the positional play, ball retention and tactical flexibility that underpinned their success over the last decade.

The expectation is that City will look familiar in possession, but Maresca must also establish his own identity quickly.

The squad he inherits remains one of the strongest in Europe. Haaland, the league leader in scoring in three of the past four seasons, provides a guaranteed source of goals.

MIDFIELD HEARTBEAT

Rodri remains the heartbeat of midfield with his passing, positioning and defensive intelligence, although he is being courted by Barcelona. Rodri helped propel Spain to this year's World Cup title, earning the tournament's Golden Ball.

City have strengthened by signing England midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for a reported £116 million ($153 million), adding energy, ball-winning ability and depth to the centre of the pitch.

They also boast emerging talents such as Rayan Cherki and Nico O'Reilly who offer fresh energy.

However, there has been significant turnover with long-serving Bernardo Silva and John Stones departing, meaning a depletion in experience and leadership in the dressing room.

Last season's domestic cup double would have been celebrated at most clubs, but finishing second to Arsenal in the Premier League felt like an underwhelming farewell for Guardiola given the standards he set.

That reality underlines the scale of Maresca's task. He will not be judged on style alone. City's hierarchy and supporters expect an immediate title challenge.

The biggest question surrounding City is how quickly players and staff can adapt to post-Guardiola life. His influence extended far beyond tactics, shaping the club's culture.

Maresca's familiarity with the environment should help ease the transition, but there is a difference between being Guardiola's trusted lieutenant and leading the project yourself.

There may be a short adjustment period, particularly with many players returning late from World Cup commitments, but City remain among the favourites for every competition they enter.

If Maresca can blend continuity with enough innovation to refresh a squad that has spent years under one managerial voice, the club could quickly return to the summit of English football.

City host Bournemouth in their season opener on August 23. REUTERS