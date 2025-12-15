Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca declines to clarify ‘worst 48 hours’ comment, focuses on Cardiff City

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

– Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said his weekend comment about spending the “worst 48 hours” since joining the club needed no further explanation as his team focus on the Dec 16 tricky trip to Cardiff City for a League Cup quarter-final clash.

After the 2-0 English Premier League home win over Everton on Dec 13, Maresca said his players had been through a “complicated week” adding that “many people didn’t support” them.

Asked if his comments had been explained to the club’s management, the 45-year-old Italian said he did not need to ​add anything to ​what he had said.

“I can speak Italian, my language, Spanish very well, French and English. I think I was clear with what I said. When I want to say something, I am quite clear... I said what I said after the game. It’s finished," he told reporters on Dec 15.

“I respect (the media’s) opinion. I respect people’s opinions. But again, I don’t have ​anything to add. My focus is on tomorrow’s game, ⁠where we can achieve a third semi-final in 18 months since I joined the club.

“We are in an era where everyone can say what they think. I respect people’s opinion. I don’t have anything to add. My focus is just on tomorrow.”

Asked if he was committed to Chelsea, the ​manager said, “Absolutely yes.”

Maresca has guided Chelsea to victory in the Europa Conference League and the Club World Cup in 2025. But their recent form had ‌faltered, as they went four matches without a win ​before the victory over Everton.

Chelsea are fourth in table, eight points below leaders Arsenal.

“I think we are in the right direction. For me, it is part of the journey. But for sure, I feel we are getting better and better,” Maresca added.

“When you are Chelsea manager, you accept that expectations are higher... the target for this club is always to improve.”

Maresca said Chelsea will rest Cole Palmer for the Dec 16 match, as the key midfielder eases back into action after being sidelined for much of ‍this season due to injury.

“Cole is one of the players who deserves to be protected. He is not in ​this moment available to play two games in three days,” Maresca said.

But Chelsea will not take third-tier pacesetters Cardiff lightly, the Italian added.

“These are the ​worst games because we have everything to lose. Football is full of all of ‌these games where the favourites can lose. That is why all the focus is on Cardiff,” he said.

“It's something we want to achieve for the fans. That’s why we need to do ‌our best tomorrow.”

The Bluebirds are top of League One under the tutelage of former Manchester City Under-21 boss Brian Barry-Murphy.

The feat is even more impressive considering the number of young Welsh talent he has regularly fielded, such as the Colwill brothers Rubin, 23, and Joel, 21; Isaak Davies, 24; Cian Ashford, 21; Dylan Lawlor, 19; and Ronan Kpakio, 18.

All of them have come through the club’s academy.

“I think the anticipation for the game since the draw was made has been evident everywhere we’ve been,” said Barry-Murphy on Dec 15.

“Luckily, we’ve tried to detach ourselves from that as much as possible while focusing on the league campaign.

“ But now that it’s here, I think the build-up to the game is going to be incredibly exciting for everyone.

“I think for the players and myself, we still want to show ourselves in the best light and give a good account of ourselves and compete against the team who are the Club World Cup champions.”

At 29, Singapore permanent resident Perry Ng is one of the senior players in Cardiff’s ranks and their Player of the Season in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

“I think if we can get our place bouncing, I’m sure Brian won’t tell us to take a step back,” he said of facing Chelsea, when the draw was made at the end of October.

“I’m sure we’ll go at them full force like we have been doing to other teams and see what happens. The group chat was bouncing.”

The Blues may be wary of Cardiff attacker Callum Robinson, who while not a regular this season, has five goals in three Premier League games against them.

Said the Irish forward: “Not many players score that many goals against a team like Chelsea over the years, so it’s stuck with me quite a bit throughout my career.” REUTERS