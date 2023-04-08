Marcus Rashford injury sours routine Manchester United’s win over Everton

LONDON – Manchester United moved ever closer to a return to the Champions League next season as Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial struck to deepen Everton’s relegation fears in a 2-0 win at Old Trafford.

Victory takes Erik ten Hag’s men up to third ahead of Saturday’s late matches.

But the three points came at a cost as Marcus Rashford hobbled off nine minutes from time, which could prove to be a major blow in the Red Devils quest for more silverware this season in the FA Cup and Europa League.

United’s manager felt the hectic fixture schedule, which has seen his team play three matches in seven days, has led to Rashford’s injury.

The Red Devils’ deep runs in cup competitions means they have played more matches than any top-flight European side.

Ten Hag told the BBC: “We have to be more clinical and more ruthless and this game has to be finished by half-time and we didn’t. But it is still a very good performance and it is still a big compliment to the team.”

McTominay added on BT Sport: “We could have scored three or four in the first half... We wanted to play on the front foot and create chances and that’s what we did.”

Only Jordan Pickford and some wayward United finishing prevented Everton from being on the end of a hiding even before the half-time whistle as the Toffees failed to do their bid to beat the drop any good.

Said the England goalkeeper: “We know as a team we want to be much better... We have eight games left and they are eight finals.”

Sean Dyche’s men remain outside the relegation zone only thanks to goal difference and could fall into the bottom three should other results go against them on Saturday.

Ten Hag bemoaned his side’s reliance on Rashford for goals after the England international hit his 28th of the season in a 1-0 win over Brentford on Wednesday.

But Rashford had a rare off day in front of goal before appearing to pull up with a groin injury.

Pickford got down low to his left to deny his international colleague when one-on-one with him, before Rashford headed his next big chance wide.

Antony then struck the post from a well-worked corner and Aaron Wan Bissaka somehow skewed the rebound wide with the goal gaping.

Everton’s revival under Dyche has been built on defensive solidity but the Toffees were incapable of halting the steady flow of United chances.

Pickford stood tall to save another one-on-one from Antony and then rushed from his goal to block from Rashford.

The opening goal finally arrived on 36 minutes when McTominay, who has been in fine goalscoring form for Scotland, netted his first Premier League goal of the season from a neat Jadon Sancho pass.