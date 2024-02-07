Mara's double helps Southampton book Cup date at Liverpool

Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round Replay - Southampton v Watford - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - February 6, 2024 Southampton's Sekou Mara in action with Watford's Tom Dele Bashiru Action Images/Matthew Childs REUTERS
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round Replay - Southampton v Watford - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - February 6, 2024 Southampton's Che Adams in action with Watford's Ryan Porteous Action Images/Matthew Childs REUTERS
LONDON - Southampton set up an FA Cup clash with Liverpool as Sekou Mara struck twice in a 3-0 defeat of fellow Championship side Watford in a fourth round replay on Tuesday.

Mara scored twice in the space of six minutes after the break and Che Adams, who set up both the opening goals, then confirmed promotion-chasing Southampton's progress with an effort of his own.

Promotion remains Southampton's priority but after extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to 24 they will relish a crack at Juergen Klopp's Premier League leaders.

Southampton were joined by Coventry City who beat Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 to earn a tie with minor league Maidstone United. REUTERS

